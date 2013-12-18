Dec 18 Oil and gas producer WPX Energy
said it would add a nominee of shareholder Taconic Capital
Advisors LP to its board, a day after the company announced the
departure of its CEO.
Taconic Capital, an $8.2 billion hedge fund, is the
second-largest shareholder in WPX with a 6.9 percent stake.
WPX, spun off from pipeline operator Williams Cos Inc
in 2011, said the new board member would assist in the
CEO search.
The company said on Tuesday that CEO Ralph Hill would step
down, without giving any reason for his departure.
WPX holds assets in the Piceance basin of Colorado, the
Bakken shale in North Dakota and the Marcellus shale in
Pennsylvania.