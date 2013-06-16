By Ernest Scheyder and Nick Brown
| COLUMBIA, Md./NEW YORK, June 16
COLUMBIA, Md./NEW YORK, June 16 A company stuck
in bankruptcy for 12 years may not seem like much of a catch,
but investors have fallen in love with U.S. specialty chemical
manufacturer W.R. Grace & Co and its surging sales to
the energy sector.
One of the longest bankruptcies in U.S. history, Grace filed
for Chapter 11 protection in 2001 after an asbestos leak at one
of its mines led to thousands of lawsuits against the company.
Through bankruptcy, Grace was able to pause debt repayments,
survive two recessions and take advantage of a U.S. shale energy
revolution that is fueling demand for its fine-powder catalysts,
which help refiners process crude oil into gasoline, heating oil
and other products.
The company's stock has more than tripled in the past three
years and counts 46 hedge funds among investors as of March 31.
"Bankruptcy has been a great place to hide out," said Scott
Baena, an attorney who helped negotiate the settlements on
behalf of property damage claimants. "It has for all intents and
purposes been business as usual."
Grace closed its mine in Libby, Montana, in 1990 after
discovering the process it used to extract vermiculite - a
mineral used in commercial insulation - caused the release of
asbestos. More than 400 residents died from asbestos exposure.
Early in the case, plaintiffs claimed Grace's personal
injury liability topped $7 billion, 14 times what the company
had estimated, said Peter Lockwood, a lawyer for a committee of
Grace's personal injury claimants.
Had the matter gone to trial and the plaintiffs prevailed,
it may have crippled Grace.
Instead, Grace settled for about $4 billion and agreed to
set up trusts for the victims, and took similar measures with
its property damage claimants.
Grace's bankruptcy was akin to hitting "pause" on its
liabilities while it figured out the most efficient way to
address them. Most companies struggle to make money while in
Chapter 11, but Grace continued to thrive. It is erecting a $20
million building on campus for executive offices, funding the
project through cash flow.
Creditors of most bankrupt companies would object to such
expenses because they could eat into recoveries. Grace's
creditors and shareholders have let it slide.
"As long the company is not in danger of being unable to pay
the money it's going to owe, creditors take a more relaxed
attitude," said Lockwood.
RIDING ENERGY WAVE
Technically, there is no court-set limit on how long a
company can remain in bankruptcy. However, the process is
designed to help craft a plan to repay creditors, and courts
look down on companies that do not make a good-faith effort to
restructure. In such cases, courts usually allow creditors to
present their own plans for how to restructure the company.
Executives at Grace have said for years that an exit from
bankruptcy is just around the corner, only to have dates come
and go. Now, with a court hearing on Monday and rulings not
expected until the fall, an exit may not come until 2014.
"Obviously, we're all eager to come out of bankruptcy,"
Chief Financial Officer Hudson La Force said in an interview at
Grace's Columbia, Maryland, headquarters. "There are a few steps
that need to happen first."
Leaving bankruptcy protection will allow creditors to be
paid, asbestos liabilities to be met, and give the company
access to debt markets and let it dispense cash to shareholders,
Grace said.
Grace tailor-makes catalysts for Tesoro Corp, Citgo
Petroleum Corp and other refinery customers to match
the chemical makeup of the shale oil that will be refined, a
step for which the company charges a premium.
Sales of the product constitute roughly 32 percent of
Grace's 2012 pretax profit, and the company earned $94.1 million
last year, up 20 percent from 2001 when it entered bankruptcy.
"Whether we're out of bankruptcy one day or another, the
reality is that it's not affecting our earnings. It's not
affecting our cash flow," La Force said.
Surging catalyst sales have boosted Grace's stock price to
$82.69 as of Friday's close. That is vastly higher than the
$1.52 per share when the company filed for bankruptcy on April
2, 2001.
Yet the stock is widely overvalued and should be trading at
an intrinsic value of $56.37, based on expected growth rates
over the next decade, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
That "might not be taking into account the full scope of
Grace's performance and some of the intangibles around
management effectiveness and management credibility," said Mark
Sutherland, Grace's director of investor relations.
RESTRUCTURING PLAN
As part of its bankruptcy, Grace filed a restructuring plan
that will channel all current and future injury and property
damage claims to trusts, pushing the liability off books.
Grace will receive help in funding the trusts from third
parties, including Sealed Air Corp, that shared in the
alleged asbestos liability.
Grace had promised shareholders it would use $1 billion
after bankruptcy for either buybacks or a dividend. Yet roughly
$490 million will have to be used immediately to redeem stock
warrants held by one of the asbestos trusts, limiting payouts to
stockholders.
Still, with $453.6 million in annual cash flows and no debt,
shareholders stand to reap rewards, said Chris Shaw, an analyst
with Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co who tracks Grace.
"That's always been a positive about Grace: they're a strong
cash generator," he said. "They want to reward the shareholders
who have stuck with them through the whole bankruptcy process."
Grace's bankruptcy could stretch at least into next year as
creditor objections to its exit plan wind through the courts.
In oral arguments at the U.S. Court of Appeals in
Philadelphia on Monday, a bank lending group led by JPMorgan
Chase & Co will claim the plan does not pay its members
enough interest, while a South Carolina hospital will argue that
its pending property damage claim would not be fairly
adjudicated under the plan. Other objectors include the state of
Montana, the Canadian government and Garlock Sealing
Technologies Inc.
If the court rejects the appeals, Grace could take another
two to three months to exit bankruptcy, in part because it still
needs to secure a bankruptcy exit loan, La Force said.
That does not take into account possible appeals at the U.S.
Supreme Court, which could further delay its exit from
bankruptcy.
Doug Roll, mayor of Libby, Montana, said his town has been
"trying to get beyond" the asbestos-related problems.
"As far as we're concerned, Grace is gone," Roll said. "And
good riddance."
