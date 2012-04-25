* Q1 adj EPS $0.88 vs est $0.82
* Rev up 8 pct
* Shares rise more than 5 pct
April 25 Chemicals maker W.R. Grace & Co's
quarterly profit jumped 12 percent and beat analysts'
estimates on higher pricing of its products and a jump in sales
in emerging markets, sending the company's shares up more than 5
percent on Wednesday.
Raising product prices, like its peers, helped W.R. Grace
offset a rise in costs of raw materials which were short in
supply.
Sales form emerging regions - comprising a third of W.R.
Grace's total sales - grew 14 percent in the first quarter, the
Columbia, Maryland-based company said in a statement.
"We are off to a good start in 2012 ... led by strong
results in our catalysts and construction products businesses,"
said Chief Executive Fred Festa.
The company's catalysts technologies segment - which
includes specialty catalysts and additives for refinery,
plastics and other chemical process applications - recorded a 14
percent rise in sales for the quarter ended March 31.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $754.4 million.
Net income attributable rose 12 percent to $60.9 million, or
80 cents a share, from $54.2 million, or 72 cents a share, a
year ago.
The company said in January its reorganization plan had been
approved by a district court, clearing a major hurdle for it to
emerge from a decade-long bankruptcy protection.
W.R. Grace shares, which have gained about 20 percent in
value, rose to a high of $58.27 on Wednesday morning on the New
York Stock Exchange. They were later trading up 5 percent at
$58.18.