Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
* Q2 adj EPS $1.14 vs est $1.11/shr
* Q2 rev flat at $826.7 mln
July 25 Chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it raised prices to offset higher raw materials and manufacturing costs.
Sales from emerging markets, which contribute more than a third of W.R. Grace's total sales, grew 13 percent in the second quarter, the company said.
Revenue at its construction products business rose 6 percent for April-June, propelled by strong sales in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
Revenue at its biggest business, which includes specialty catalysts and additives used in refinery and plastics industries, fell 2 percent.
Total revenue remained almost flat at $826.7 million.
Net income fell 9 percent to $69.3 million, or 90 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 a share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 cents per share on revenue of $816.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Columbia, Maryland-based company's shares, which have gained about 67 percent of its value in the last nine months, closed at $50.50 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.