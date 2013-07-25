July 25 U.S. chemical maker W.R. Grace & Co's
adjusted profit beat analysts' expectations, helped by
growth in construction products as well as in engineered
materials for the industrial and the coatings markets.
The company, however, warned its sales and earnings outlook
for the second half of the year would be hurt as it was unable
to raise prices of catalysts, which help refiners process crude
oil into gasoline, heating oil and other products.
Sales at the Catalysts Technologies unit, which sells
specialty catalysts and additives to refineries, fell more than
11 percent to $290.9 million in the second quarter due to lower
pricing and volumes. The business accounted for about a third of
the total revenue in the quarter.
Grace tailor-makes catalysts for Tesoro Corp, Citgo
Petroleum Corp and other refinery customers to match
the chemical makeup of the shale oil that will be refined, a
step for which the company charges a premium.
The company expects total sales of about $3.1 billion in the
year. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $3.2
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to W.R. Grace & Co shareholders rose
19 percent to $82.8 million, or $1.07 per share, in the second
quarter.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.12 per share,
down from $1.14 per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.08 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 3 percent to $802.8 million.
The Columbia, Maryland-based company filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy in April 2001 after an asbestos leak at one of its
mines led to thousands of lawsuits against the company.
Although in bankruptcy, Grace was able to survive two
recessions and take advantage of a U.S. shale energy revolution
that is fueling demand for its fine-powder catalysts.