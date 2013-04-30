April 30 Wrigley's new Alert Energy Caffeine Gum
has prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to look into
the potential impact that added caffeine may have on children
and adolescents.
The FDA said on Monday it was taking a "fresh look" at the
issue in response to the launch of a caffeinated gum, "and if
necessary, will take appropriate action."
While the FDA did not name the gum in its statement, Wrigley
launched the product this month. One piece of the gum contains
40 milligrams of caffeine, about as much as a half-cup of
coffee, according to Wrigley, which is owned by privately held
Mars Inc.
The company said it markets the gum as an energy product for
adults aged 25 and older, and that it exceeds current regulatory
requirements on labeling and disclosure. The gum has a more
bitter taste that does not appeal to children, a higher price,
and packaging that clearly separates it from other gums, she
said.
"As the FDA refines its approach to caffeine, we welcome the
opportunity to work with them on this important topic," a
Wrigley spokeswoman said in an email.
The FDA seeks to protect consumers from unsafe foods. In
addition to research and inspections, the agency has the power
to recall and seize unsafe products and stop companies from
producing them.
"The only time that FDA explicitly approved the added use of
caffeine in a food was for cola and that was in the 1950s,"
Michael Taylor, FDA deputy commissioner for foods and veterinary
medicine, said in a statement on its website on Monday.
"Today, the environment has changed. Children and
adolescents may be exposed to caffeine beyond those foods in
which caffeine is naturally found and beyond anything the FDA
envisioned when it made the determination regarding caffeine in
cola," he said.
Wrigley is not the first to market gum with energizing
properties. Mondelez International Inc sells a line of
Trident Vitality gums, with ingredients like ginseng, green tea
and Vitamin C, and Stride Spark gum in "Kinetic Mint" and
"Kinetic Fruit" flavors that have Vitamins B6 and B12 added.
A Mondelez spokesman said none of the company's gums contain
caffeine.