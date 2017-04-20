April 20 Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on Thursday it would acquire British engineering consultant WS Atkins Plc in a deal valued at about $3.6 billion.

SNC offered 2080 pence ($26.66) per Atkins share in cash, representing a 35.1 percent premium to the stock's closing price on March 31, before Atkins first disclosed the buyout offer.

($1 = 0.7802 pounds) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)