June 16 WS Atkins, a British
engineering and design consultancy, posted a 14 percent rise in
full-year profit that beat market expectations, and expressed
confidence for the year ahead despite uncertainty in some
markets.
The company, which worked on London's 2012 Olympic site as
well as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty, said
underlying pretax profit grew to 139 million pounds ($197
million) in the year ended March 31, from 121.9 million pounds a
year earlier.
Boosted by new contract wins and strong performance across
most of its markets, Atkins' revenue grew 6 percent to 1.86
billion pounds.
Analysts on an average had expected profit of 131.44 million
pounds and revenue of 1.83 billion pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 0.7059 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)