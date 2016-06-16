* WS Atkins beats full-year profit forecasts
* Atkins CEO says UK leaving EU would limit hiring
* Engineering group hired 400 graduates in last year
(Recasts with CEO comments, details, updates share move)
By Esha Vaish
June 16 WS Atkins Plc, a British
engineering and design consultancy, warned on Thursday that a
vote next week by Britons to leave the European Union would
restrict its ability to hire top engineers.
"The fact that we source talent from the best universities
in continental Europe is to the benefit of the UK economy
because they help us to design infrastructure in the country,"
Atkins' Chief Executive Uwe Krueger told Reuters.
"The area where we look with concern is the availability of
talent," he said via telephone after Atkins beat estimates with
a 14 percent rise in full-year profit.
Atkins, which employs more than 18,000 people globally,
hired 400 graduates in the full year to March 31 and says it is
the largest recruiter of young engineers in Britain.
Supporters of the 'In' campaign have said a leave vote would
limit the UK's access to EU talent by restricting free movement
of labour. Campaigners in favour of leaving the bloc say an exit
would free employers from red tape.
Recent opinion polls have shown momentum swinging towards a
"leave" vote. Other companies, including engineering group
Rolls-Royce, have in recent days warned of the negative
impact of leaving.
Atkins, which counts BP and Network Rail
among its clients, posted higher full-year underlying pretax
profit of 139 million pounds ($197 million), with at least three
analysts highlighting a better-than-expected performance in the
Middle East and Europe.
The Middle East business benefited from metro projects and a
contract in Qatar to co-ordinate transport and infrastructure
development, including some work for the 2022 World Cup. Atkins
said its Scandinavia business also performed well.
Revenue grew 6 percent to 1.86 billion pounds, ahead of
expectations of 1.83 billion pounds.
In the Middle East, which accounted for about 13 percent of
the company's sales, revenue grew 14.6 percent. Revenue grew 4.4
percent across UK and Europe, from where Atkins gets just over
half of its revenue.
Atkins shares were up 3.6 percent at 1,246 pence at 0923
GMT, among London's top midcap gainers.
($1 = 0.7059 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair
and Alexander Smith)