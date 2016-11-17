Nov 17 WS Atkins, a British engineering
and design consultancy, said the country's vote to leave the
European Union had a minimal impact on its business so far, as
strong growth in Europe and North America boosted its first-half
profit.
Atkins, which worked on London's 2012 Olympic site as well
as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty, said underlying
pretax profit grew 14 percent to 63.6 million pounds ($79.07
million) in the six months ended Sept. 30.
Atkins, which counts BP and Network Rail
among its clients, said underlying revenue grew 10 percent to
994.7 million pounds, adding that its underlying performance was
helped by its acquisition of nuclear energy business PP&T and
favourable currency effects.
"The EU referendum result has had minimal impact on our
business to date, although we will closely monitor developments
from this as well as any potential investment impact from the
forthcoming Autumn Statement," Atkins said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8043 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair)