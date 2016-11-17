(Adds CEO comments, details, share movement)
Nov 17 British engineering firm WS Atkins
expressed optimism over its medium-term outlook on
Thursday, saying it should benefit from plans by both U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump and the UK government to increase
spending on infrastructure.
Shares in WS Atkins have risen more than 6 percent since the
election last week of Trump, who has pledged infrastructure
spending of $1 trillion.
"There is a strong intent by the governments, be it the new
administration of president-elect Trump or be it here in the UK
to continue to be steadfast or even significantly increase
investment into infrastructure ... that plays very much into our
strengths," Atkins' Chief Executive Uwe Krueger said on
Thursday.
Even before the U.S. election, about $9 billion dollars was
approved for spending in some of Atkins' geographies such as
Nevada, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina, Krueger told Reuters.
"That gives us optimism," he said.
The company gets almost a fifth of its revenue from North
America, while Britain and the rest of Europe account for over
half.
The UK government is expected to announce more spending on
home building and infrastructure projects in its budget update
on Nov. 23.
Krueger said Brexit could have a "slightly positive effect"
on the company's UK business longer term give the government's
"steadfastness" in infrastructure spending, but he also
reiterated Atkins' warning just before the June vote that
leaving the EU would restrict its ability to hire top engineers.
"We need to find a way for an international UK engineering
company like ours that can continue (to hire top engineers from
European colleges), otherwise we will face shortages like for
example regards the population of nuclear engineers," Krueger
said.
Britain gave the go ahead in September to build the
country's first new nuclear plant in decades, Hinkley Point C,
and other new projects are expected.
"As you can imagine, the decision pro Hinkley point C, and
all the other kind of nuclear work that is coming with it, all
the other reactors, we need more nuclear engineers in this
country and we don't produce enough out of colleges here in the
UK," Krueger said.
Atkins, which counts <BP BP.L> and Britain's Network Rail
among its clients, worked on London's 2012 Olympic
site as well as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty and
designed the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.
This year, strong growth in Europe and North America as well
as benefits from acquisition of nuclear energy business PP&T and
favourable currency effects, sent its underlying profit up 10.7
percent to 65.3 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30,
it said on Thursday.
The company's Middle East and energy markets proved to be
weak spots in the first-half, reflecting tough conditions that
lead to restructuring costs.
Atkins' shares where down marginally at 1651 pence at 1006
GMT.
($1 = 0.8043 pounds)
