* Does not see pick-up in United States this year
* Middle East project delays also impacting group
LONDON Aug 1 Design and engineering firm WS
Atkins said it anticipated annual profit would fall
below expectations after its consultancy business was hit by
weak market conditions in the United States and Middle East
project delays.
Atkins, which helped design the London 2012 Olympics site
and is renovating New York's Statue of Liberty, on Wednesday
said its U.S. unit would likely be hit by delays caused by the
upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.
"We do not expect an improvement in the (U.S.) trading
environment during the remainder of this financial year and, as
a result, we have taken action to further reduce headcount to
reflect anticipated market demand," the company said.
"The Middle East has seen delays in projects coming to
market, constraining our anticipated headcount growth, and
reaching client agreement on various contract variations."
The company also expects its construction management unit to
incur additional costs as it closes out legacy contracts, which
will lead to an increased loss for the business in 2012/13.
Prior to the announcement, WS Atkins was expected to report
an average pretax profit of 105.73 million pounds ($165.66
million) for the year to the end of March 2013, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in WS Atkins, which have risen 7 percent in the last
month, were 9.5 percent down at 678 pence by 1030 GMT, valuing
the business at around 700 million pounds.