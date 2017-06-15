June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.

Atkins, which worked on London's 2012 Olympic site as well as a renovation of New York's Statue of Liberty, said underlying pretax profit rose to 164.6 million pounds ($209.7 million) in the twelve months ended March 31 from 139 million pounds a year earlier.

Atkins, which serves companies including BP and Network Rail, said revenue grew 12 percent to 2.08 billion pounds, adding that its underlying performance was helped in part by the acquisition of nuclear energy business PP&T.

The company's Middle East and energy markets that proved to be its weak spots in the first half of the year, performed in line with market expectations in full year, the company said in a statement.

