just $10 for the exclusive right to use the World Trade Center
name will turn over some of its future revenue to end a New York
State probe into how the name was sold so cheaply.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey "exercised lax oversight
and virtually no due diligence" before quietly selling the right
to use the name in 1986 to the World Trade Centers Association.
Under a settlement announced on Friday, the nonprofit agreed
to repay $184,000 of membership fees paid by the Port Authority
from 1991 to 2011. It will also pay 33 percent of revenue it
gets over the next 20 years from the World Trade Center name in
New York and New Jersey, up to $15,000 per year.
Funds will go to the September 11 Memorial Foundation. All
future membership fees for the Port Authority will be waived.
"Today's settlement is a reasonable and fair way to
compensate the people of New York State for the use of a
cherished symbol," Schneiderman said in a statement.
A probe into the transfer of the World Trade Center service
mark began in 2013 at the request of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The probe found that the Port Authority had in the mid-1980s
been trying to stop illegal infringement of the name, which it
considered a liability because of legal costs.
Schneiderman said he also examined the role of Guy Tozzoli,
a Port Authority executive who oversaw development of the Twin
Towers, and retired soon after the transfer to become paid
president of the World Trade Centers Association, where he was
awarded millions of dollars over the next quarter century.
But the attorney general said the probe found no evidence of
illegal conduct, though the Port Authority's outside lawyer had
a conflict of interest by representing both sides in the
transfer. Tozzoli died in 2013.
The nonprofit did not admit wrongdoing. Its general counsel
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001
attacks, in which hijacked planes were flown into the World
Trade Center and the Pentagon near Washington D.C., and another
hijacked plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field.
