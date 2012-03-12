GENEVA, March 12 The World Trade
Organization said on Monday it had upheld most of a ruling that
Boeing received billions of dollars of subsidies to
compete with Europe's Airbus, as both sides once again
claimed victory in a long-running trade row.
The subsidies included at least $2.6 billion in assistance
from space agency NASA, which the WTO's appellate body agreed
had allowed the U.S. company to launch its modern 787
Dreamliner, causing "serious prejudice" to its European rival.
The ruling is the latest step in a seven-year dispute
involving mutual claims of aid for the world's dominant
planemakers and could theoretically lead to retaliation on both
sides once the Geneva trade body's procedures are exhausted.