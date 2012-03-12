* Both sides claim victory in record trade spat
* U.S. says Boeing aid dwarfed by Airbus subsidies
* EU says case proves Boeing got large-scale support
GENEVA, March 12 The World Trade
Organization said on Monday it had upheld the bulk of a ruling
that Boeing received billions of dollars of subsidies to
compete with Europe's Airbus, as both sides once again
claimed victory in a long-running trade row.
The subsidies included at least $2.6 billion in assistance
from space agency NASA, which the WTO's appellate body agreed
had allowed the U.S. company to launch its modern 787 Dreamliner
and cause "serious prejudice" to its European rival.
The ruling is the latest step in a seven-year dispute
involving mutual claims of aid for the world's dominant
planemakers and could theoretically lead to retaliation on both
sides once the Geneva trade body's procedures are exhausted.
The WTO has already ruled that Airbus received illegal aid
through a system of European government loans but the two sides
cannot agree on the scope or impact of that ruling.
Most observers expect the United States and the European
Union will eventually negotiate a settlement to end the row,
since it could rumble on for years more amid pressure for
compliance from both sides.
The EU has passed a deadline for compliance in the case
against Airbus last December and the United States has begun a
"compliance procedure", threatening to hit the European Union
with sanctions worth $7-10 billion annually.
The biggest trade dogfight at the WTO has already lasted
longer than the Uruguay Round negotiations that led to the birth
in 1995 of the world trade body.
As so often in a saga with implications for jobs on both
sides of the Atlantic, both sides gave their own interpretations
as soon as the 598-page report came out.
The United States acknowledged that Boeing had been found to
receive between $3 billion and $4 billion in subsidies in the
form of federal research grants and local tax breaks, which is
more than the $2.7 billion it conceded originally.
But U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk called the decision
"a tremendous victory" for the United States because according
to Washington's calculations the WTO had previously found that
European governments gave $18 billion in aid to Airbus.
"It is now clear that European subsidies to Airbus are far
larger - by multiples - and far more distortive than anything
that the United States does for Boeing," Kirk said.
Washington has called on Airbus to stop using the loans,
especially for its next aircraft, the A350.
The European Union sought to keep the focus on the most
recent finding.
"Today's ruling vindicates the EU's long-held claims that
Boeing has received massive U.S. government hand-outs in the
past and continues to do so today," EU Trade Commissioner Karel
De Gucht said in a statement.
"The costs to EU industry from these long-term subsidies run
into billions of euros. The U.S. should now put an end to such
harmful subsidies," he said.
The WTO had originally found that Boeing received at least
$5.3 billion in subsidies including $2.2 billion in tax breaks
through a defunct system of offshore corporations.
In Monday's appeal verdict, WTO judges accepted that the
$2.2 billion of Foreign Sales Corp tax breaks were no longer
relevant but strengthened a finding that Boeing got almost $500
million in subsidies through bonds issued in Wichita, Kansas.
Boeing officials said that what the company had lost, by
seeing the amount of illegal subsidies revised upwards, had been
offset by reductions in the amount of harm caused to Airbus,
which they said had been reduced sharply in the appeal.
The amount of harm will be important later when regulators
try to assess how much, if any, retaliation is justified.
EADS subsidiary Airbus insisted the amount of
damage identified by the WTO remained as high as ever and said
it had lost $45 billion in sales due to Boeing subsidies.