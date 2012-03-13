* Both sides claim victory in record trade spat
* U.S. says Boeing aid dwarfed by Airbus subsidies
* EU says case proves Boeing got large-scale support
By Tom Miles and Tim Hepher
GENEVA, March 12 The World Trade
Organization said on Monday it had upheld the bulk of a ruling
that Boeing received billions of dollars of subsidies to
compete with Europe's Airbus, as both sides once again
claimed victory in a long-running trade row.
The unfair subsidies included at least $2.6 billion in
assistance from space agency NASA, which the WTO's appellate
body agreed had allowed the U.S. company to launch its modern
787 Dreamliner, causing "serious prejudice" to Airbus.
The ruling is the latest step in a seven-year dispute
involving mutual claims of aid for the world's dominant
planemakers and could theoretically lead to retaliation on both
sides once the Geneva trade body's procedures are exhausted.
The WTO has already ruled that Airbus received illegal aid
through a system of European government loans but the two sides
cannot agree on the scope or impact of that ruling.
Most observers expect the United States and the European
Union will eventually negotiate a settlement to end the row, but
warn it could rumble on for years amid further bickering.
"We are ready to discuss at any moment, provided we are
discussing on the basis of good questions," EU Trade
Commissioner Karel de Gucht told a news conference in Geneva.
The EU says it complied with WTO findings against Airbus
last December, but the United States questions this and is about
to go back to WTO compliance referees while threatening to hit
the European Union with sanctions worth $7-10 billion.
The United States will have six months to comply with the
latest ruling once the WTO has formally adopted it, which it is
expected to do at a meeting on March 23.
INTERPRETATIONS
As so often in a saga with implications for jobs and
investment on both sides of the Atlantic, both sides gave their
own interpretations as soon as the 598-page report came out.
The United States acknowledged that Boeing had been found to
receive between $3 billion and $4 billion in subsidies in the
form of federal research grants and local tax breaks, which is
more than the $2.7 billion it conceded originally.
But U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk called the decision
"a tremendous victory" for the United States because according
to Washington's calculations the WTO had previously found that
European governments gave $18 billion in aid to Airbus.
"It is now clear that European subsidies to Airbus are far
larger - by multiples - and far more distortive than anything
that the United States does for Boeing," Kirk said.
Tim Reif, general counsel for Kirk's office, said the WTO
had found Boeing lost 342 aircraft sales because of unfair
subsidies to Airbus, while Airbus lost 118 sales because of
unfair subsidies to Boeing.
"Any way of slicing it, it's pretty clear," he said.
De Gucht said the two cases were fundamentally different:
"When you're discussing about Airbus you're discussing about
repayable launch investments where the distorting element are
the interest rates, whereas in the United States' case, the
Boeing case, it's about grants, it's about cash gifts.
"The costs to EU industry from these long-term subsidies run
into billions of euros. The U.S. should now put an end to such
harmful subsidies," he said in a statement.
The biggest trade dogfight at the WTO has already lasted
longer than the Uruguay Round negotiations that led to the birth
in 1995 of the world trade body, designed to bring order to the
global trading system and roll back protectionism.
"I think we're stuck. When you have this kind of WTO trade
gridlock, one of two things can happen: One is both sides claim
victory and walk away, the other is both sides claim victory and
start fighting," aerospace analyst Richard Aboulafia said.
The WTO panel originally found that Boeing received at least
$5.3 billion in subsidies including $2.2 billion in tax breaks
through a defunct system of offshore corporations.
WTO judges reversed part of a finding that criticized some
federal and state tax breaks but according to European sources
maintained its core finding that the federal aid should be
withdrawn. U.S. officials insist this has already happened.
The WTO strengthened a finding that Boeing got almost $500
million in subsidies through bonds issued by Wichita, Kansas.
Boeing officials said that what the company had lost, by
seeing the amount of illegal subsidies revised upwards, had been
offset by reductions in the amount of harm caused to Airbus,
which they said had been reduced sharply in the appeal.
The amount of harm will be important later when regulators
try to assess how much, if any, retaliation is justified.
EADS subsidiary Airbus insisted the amount of
damage identified by the WTO remained as high as ever and said
it had lost $45 billion in sales due to Boeing subsidies.