GENEVA, Sept 24 The United States said on Monday
it had complied with a ruling ordering it to withdraw unfair
subsidies to Boeing as tit-for-tat exchanges flared up in the
world's largest trade dispute.
The World Trade Organization (WTO) found in March that the
U.S. planemaker had received billions of dollars in unfair aid,
following an earlier ruling against European support to Airbus.
The United States and the European Union (EU) cannot agree
on the severity of the ruling against subsidies to Airbus, which
the United States says far outstrip any U.S. government support
for Boeing.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it had met a
Sept. 23 deadline to comply with the WTO's findings in a case
brought by the European Union in response to the first claim
launched by the United States more than seven years ago.
"USTR has been working extensively over the last six months
with all of the government entities affected by the March 23,
2012 ruling in this case - including NASA, the Department of
Defense, the State of Washington, and the City of Wichita - to
ensure full compliance with the United States' WTO obligations,"
the government agency said in a statement.
The EU's executive Commission, in response, said it needed
to check that the U.S. had taken the necessary action to end the
subsidies.
"In March this year, the WTO ruled that billions of dollars
of subsidies to Boeing were illegal, and the U.S. were given
until today to bring those to an end. We will now immediately
review their compliance package to check whether the U.S. have
taken the necessary steps to end these subsidies and their
adverse effects," EU Trade spokesperson John Clancy said in a
statement.
The United States has targeted government loans to Airbus,
which it says helped the European planemaker compete unfairly
to replace Boeing as the world's largest commercial jetmaker.
The European Union says Boeing is unfairly assisted
by government research deals and other federal and local
measures.
Both sides now claim to have complied with the respective
WTO rulings, while the United States has accused the EU of
failing to fall into step with the WTO decisions and is
threatening up to $10 billion in sanctions.
Boeing said Airbus and its government backers had "thumbed
their noses" at the WTO. Airbus is owned by EADS, in
which the French government has a stake and the German
government has influence via a stake held by Daimler.
"Despite a crystal clear ruling against launch aid
subsidies, European governments have continued the practice by
providing Airbus with billions of taxpayer euros and pounds for
its next new product, the A350," Boeing said in a statement.
"What is more, the European governments have yet to remove
the very substantial subsidies, including those propping up the
A380, which the WTO's ruling in June of last year requires them
to do."
After a legal battle that dates back seven years, most
observers expect the United States and the European Union will
eventually negotiate a settlement to end the row, but warn it
could rumble on for years more amid further bickering.
EADS, is now in merger talks with British arms maker BAE
Systems Plc, a tie-up that would create the world's
largest integrated defense and commercial aviation company, with
estimated sales of $92.4 billion, surpassing Boeing's by more
than a third, based on 2011 figures.