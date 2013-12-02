By Tom Miles and Randy Fabi
| GENEVA/JAKARTA
GENEVA/JAKARTA Dec 2 Crisis is the natural
state of world trade negotiations. But this week will be
different.
Ministers meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali from
Tuesday until Friday will decide the fate of the World Trade
Organization, with two possible outcomes: a global trade
agreement, the first since the WTO was created in 1995, or a
failure that kills off the Doha round of trade talks and casts
the WTO into obsolescence.
The 159 WTO members have pushed the crisis to the brink by
failing to finalise the text of a deal in Geneva, leaving a
Swiss cheese of a draft after marathon talks that WTO
Director-General Roberto Azevedo finally halted at 7 a.m. last
Monday.
Azevedo had repeatedly said the text must be settled in
Geneva and there could be no negotiations in Bali. Ministers
indulging in political point-scoring and rhetorical
grandstanding are thought unlikely to succeed where their
Geneva-based trade negotiators have failed.
"Will they or won't they negotiate in Bali? Some will try
but the recalcitrants will hold out unless they get overruled by
their heads of government," said Simon Evenett, professor of
international trade at the Swiss University of St Gallen.
"For that to happen, enough prime ministers and presidents
are going to have to be convinced to pick up the phone and call
their peers and, given what little is left on the table, why
should they bother?"
The WTO has already significantly lowered its sights since a
decade of Doha talks broke down, forcing the body to focus on a
much less ambitious set of reforms. The agenda for the Bali
meeting has already suffered one big loss: talks on free trade
in technology goods, slated for agreement at the meeting,
collapsed last month after China insisted on a large list of
exemptions.
But Azevedo has refused to abandon the deal on the table,
working the phones to narrow bilateral differences.
"The remaining obstacles are very few, well-defined and not
difficult to solve if we have political engagement and political
will," he wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on Sunday. "That
is what we are looking to ministers in Bali this week to
provide. A successful outcome is still possible."
INDIA IS KEY
Supporters say the deal would be felt globally, with most
impact in the poorest countries, since it would set standards
for handling the cross-border shipment of goods, making customs
authorities help instead of hindering business.
Estimates of the value to the world economy vary, with some
as high as $1 trillion. Experts say it would be much more
important than abolishing import tariffs globally, since
bureaucracy and opaque rules are a bigger brake on trade.
Bayu Krisnamurthi, Indonesia's deputy trade minister, said
last Wednesday that there were only four issues to be settled.
Negotiators say Argentina and Cuba are among those with
issues outstanding, but that the key stumbling block is India.
"If the Indians can do a deal, the others who are left will
find it very difficult to stand in the way," said one diplomat.
Indian Trade Minister Anand Sharma has promised "no
compromise" on India's policy of subsidising food for the poor.
But it is not clear if he will accept the draft Bali deal,
which would permit the subsidised food policy for four years, or
if he will push for a permanent exemption, which risks leaving
India exposed to massive legal claims if Bali fails.
"Final positions will be known when ministers make their
country's statement," he said on Friday.
More than 100 nations, including the least developed
countries and the African, Arab and Southeast Asian groups, have
said they support any effort to make Bali a success.
If it fails, the WTO may see its role as global custodian of
the world's trade rules being eroded by regional trade
agreements now being negotiated, such as the U.S.-led 12-nation
Trans-Pacific Partnership and a U.S.-EU tie-up known as TTIP.
But there is little to be gained from picking a fight with
any country that causes a collapse in Bali, said Evenett.
"Why give the enemies of the WTO another public relations
coup? Smart officials should let this meeting sink without a
trace and then go back to the drawing board about the WTO's
future work programme," he said.
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi, writing by
Tom Miles; Editing by Stephen Coates)