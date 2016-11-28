GENEVA/BRUSSELS Nov 28 Airbus called
on Monday for a global agreement to set rules for the aerospace
industry after the World Trade Organization partially ruled in
Europe's favour in the latest round of a marathon subsidy
dispute with Boeing.
"I continue to think that the only way out of the ridiculous
series of disputes initiated by the U.S. is to agree on a set of
globally applicable rules for the support of the civil aircraft
industry, which would benefit both sides of the Atlantic,"
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders said in an emailed
statement.
"The duopoly is no longer the framework of reference in the
future," he said, noting recent support by the Quebec government
for Canada's Bombardier.
In a separate statement, the EU's executive Commission
called on the United States to withdraw a prohibited tax break
for the new 777X jetliner following the WTO ruling.
"The panel has found that the additional massive subsidies
of $5.7 billion provided by Washington state to Boeing are
strictly illegal," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.
"We expect the U.S. to respect the rules, uphold fair
competition and withdraw these subsidies without any delay."
The United States has accused the European Union of failing
to comply with earlier WTO rulings in a parallel case involving
European government loans for Airbus.
