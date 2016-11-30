PARIS Nov 30 France said on Wednesday that the
United States must comply with a World Trade Organisation (WTO)
ruling this week against U.S. tax breaks for Boeing, and
that failure to do so would give the EU legal basis for
retaliatory measures.
The WTO said this week that a tax break from Washington
state to help Boeing develop its new 777X jetliner was a
prohibited subsidy, in a setback for the U.S. planemaker as it
eyes victory in a parallel case against Airbus.
"The United States must quickly comply with the decision and
put an end to these illegal measures," the French finance
ministry said in a statement.
"If not, the European Union will have the legal grounds to
adopt retaliatory measures concerning goods coming in from the
United States," it added.
