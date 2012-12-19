GENEVA Dec 19 Indonesia has entered the race
for leadership of the World Trade Organization, nominating
former trade minister Mari Pangestu to succeed Pascal Lamy when
he steps down in August 2013, bringing the second woman and the
third continent into the contest.
Pangestu, who studied in Australia and holds a doctorate in
international trade from the University of California, is the
third candidate to be nominated in as many days, following
Ghana's Alan Kyerematen and Costa Rica's Anabel Gonzalez
.
All five directors general in the WTO's 17-year history have
been male, and all but one have come from developed countries.
The nomination of Pangestu, a technocrat and reformer in
Indonesia's cabinet, will be a surprise for many trade
diplomats, since she is not one of the half-dozen names of
likely runners that have been batted around Geneva in recent
months.
An ethnic Chinese, she served as trade minister for seven
years until a cabinet reshuffle in October 2011.
As trade minister, she favoured the Doha Round of trade
global talks rather than regional deals such as the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership, something that should strengthen her
credentials as a champion of the WTO.
Early last year, she also warned that the decade-old Doha
Round would fail if rich nations such as the United States did
not offer more agricultural concessions.
Although she was respected in the WTO and in international
forums such as the G20, she often clashed with cabinet
colleagues who wanted to protect domestic interests.
That led to President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono moving her to
another cabinet post, to avoid damage to the government's image,
analysts said at the time.
That independence could play to her advantage in the WTO,
since Indonesia has come under strong criticism this year,
especially from the United States and European Union over its
import licensing rules.
Indonesia also faces questions from Turkey, Australia and
Sri Lanka over the government's decision to slap a 20 percent
emergency import tariff on wheat flour, after the government
came under pressure from the struggling milling industry.
However Indonesia has also won favour by volunteering to
host the WTO's next two-yearly ministerial conference, which is
set to take place in Bali in December 2013.
But being Asian could count against Pangestu because another
Asian - Thailand's Supachai Panitchpakdi - held the job before
Lamy took over in 2005, and diplomats have said it is the turn
of a Latin American, Caribbean or African candidate.
There has been less obvious concern about sharing the job
between the sexes, and the vast majority of ambassadors to the
WTO are men.
The candidates will make their pitch to the WTO membership
in late January and the eventual winner will be chosen by
"consensus" of the WTO membership by May 31.
Whoever wins faces the challenge of being the public face of
an institution which has been stuck in stalled negotiations for
years, with little real power to force a deal beyond cajoling,
encouraging and occasionally blaming members.
Lamy has referred to himself as a "midwife" who can only
help a deal emerge but cannot order agreements or reforms in the
trading system, since the WTO is owned by its members.
The window to nominate candidates to succeed him is open for
the month of December. Diplomats had said they expected
countries to hold off nominating as long as possible since going
too early could damage their chances, so more candidates may be
put forward before Dec 31.