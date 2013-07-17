WASHINGTON, July 17 The top U.S. trade official
on Wednesday said talks aimed at cutting tariffs on a new
generation of technology products have been suspended because of
China's demand to exclude more than 100 products from the cuts.
"The United States is extremely disappointed that it became
necessary today to suspend negotiations to expand the
Information Technology Agreement (ITA)," U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, a diverse group of members participating in
the negotiations determined that China's current position makes
progress impossible at this stage," Froman said.
