WASHINGTON, July 17 The top U.S. trade official on Wednesday said talks aimed at cutting tariffs on a new generation of technology products have been suspended because of China's demand to exclude more than 100 products from the cuts.

"The United States is extremely disappointed that it became necessary today to suspend negotiations to expand the Information Technology Agreement (ITA)," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, a diverse group of members participating in the negotiations determined that China's current position makes progress impossible at this stage," Froman said. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)