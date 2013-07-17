(Adds comment from U.S. industry group, paragraph 12)
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, July 17 The United States blamed
China on Wednesday for a breakdown in trade talks aimed at
eliminating tariffs on a new generation of technology products
and everyday consumer electronics like speakers and flat-panel
displays.
"The United States is extremely disappointed that it became
necessary today to suspend negotiations to expand the
Information Technology Agreement (ITA)," U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, a diverse group of members participating in
the negotiations determined that China's current position makes
progress impossible at this stage," Froman said.
China is one of 20 World Trade Organization members, along
with the United States and the 28-nation European Union, that
have been negotiating for months to expand the 1996 Information
Technology Agreement to eliminate tariffs on additional goods.
Negotiators had hoped to finish the deal this week, working
from a draft list of 256 technology products targeted for tariff
elimination. But apparently under pressure to protect domestic
industries and preserve tariff revenues, China identified 148
"sensitive" products that it either wanted to exclude from
tariff cuts or reserve for long tariff phase-outs.
"We are hopeful that China will carefully consider the
concerns it heard this week from many of its negotiating
partners, and revise its position in a way that will allow the
prompt resumption of the negotiations," Froman said.
A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy was not immediately
available for comment.
The United States is the world's largest producer of
information and communications technology products and holds a
26 percent share of the global market, according to a 2012
report by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.
U.S. industry has pushed for an expanded ITA pact covering
an additional $800 billion in trade, which the Information
Technology and Innovation Foundation has estimated would boost
U.S. exports by about $2.8 billion annually.
Canada's ambassador to the WTO, Jonathan Fried, informed
negotiators of the decision to suspend the talks in a letter
distributed in Geneva, where the talks were being held.
As a practical matter, the earliest that the talks could
reconvene is September, trade experts said.
The Consumer Electronics Association, which represents about
2,000 U.S. companies, urged countries to strive now for a deal
no later than December, when all 159 members of the WTO will be
in Bali for a ministerial meeting.
'STILL TIME TO GET IT DONE THIS YEAR'
The original Information Technology Agreement pact
eliminated tariffs on computers, semiconductors, software, fax
machines, telephones and other information technology goods
among member countries.
But some important products such as semiconductor
manufacturing equipment and certain types of memory chips were
left off the list, as well many types of audio-visual equipment
such as speakers, DVD players and video cameras.
U.S. industry has also been pushing to include products such
as video-game consoles, GPS systems, flat-panel displays and a
new class of semiconductor chips called multi-component
semiconductors, or MCOs.
John Neuffer, senior vice president at the Information
Technology Industry Council, said the decision to suspend the
talks was the right call because China's position made it
difficult to reach a final agreement.
"We would have been sitting here next year looking at that
same list or something a little bit smaller," Neuffer said.
But the former U.S. trade official said he was not ready to
give up on reaching a deal in the negotiations.
"We were hoping it would be this week, but we still have
time to get it done this year," Neuffer said.
The suspension "gives the Chinese some more time to reflect,
to get to a more reasonable place," he added.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Jackie Frank and Peter
Cooney)