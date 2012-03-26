* WTO holds two day "symposium" on links between trade and
currencies
* Symposium organiser Brazil says it wants blame-free
theoretical debate
* Brazil wants to continue discussion, maybe at G20 and IMF
* Other diplomats are suspicious amid Brazilian moves to
protect its economy
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, March 26 Deep disagreements over global
trade tensions will get a rare hearing at the World Trade
Organization this week when diplomats, executives and central
bank officials attempt to take the heat out of currency
rivalries.
The subject is so sensitive that the innocuously labelled
'symposium' almost didn't happen at all and several participants
have insisted the list of attendees must be kept confidential.
"In the beginning, expectations were that this issue would
be a deal-breaker in the WTO and we would never be in a position
to even talk about this because positions were extremely
polarised," Brazil's ambassador to the WTO, Roberto Azevedo,
said in an interview.
"If you had asked 100 WTO members two years ago if we would
be having this conversation today, all 100 would have said 'No
chance'. But we are."
China's rapid emergence as the world's second-biggest
economy has made currency rates a source of fierce trade
tensions, particularly with the United States. China's currency
is widely perceived to be undervalued, helping Chinese firms to
export at the expense of manufacturers in developed economies.
But while Brazil's economy has boomed too, its real
currency has been prone to surges in value, making it
harder for Brazilian firms to export and easier for China to
grab market share in Brazil.
Brazil blames this largely on the flood of cash that major
central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve have been pumping
out, seeking to avert recession at home but in practice
encouraging investors to buy assets in emerging economies.
While the Bush and Obama administrations have resisted
pressure to wage a currency war with China, Brazil has raised
tariffs and taxes to protect its industry.
Last September, Brazil demanded that the WTO tackle the
problem and said global trade rules should treat unfair currency
fluctuations as legitimate grounds for trade retaliation, just
like unfair trade practices such as dumping.
Nine days later, WTO chief Pascal Lamy told the G20 group of
nations they had to defuse the dispute before it blew up at the
WTO, which did not have a remit to deal with it.
"In the current volatile environment we need to make sure
that the WTO system does not crumble under the weight of
excessive expectations," Lamy said in a speech.
NO HIDDEN AGENDA
In the face of China's opposition, Brazil watered down its
demand for a debate in favour of the less divisive symposium.
Although some trade diplomats remain suspicious of Brazil's
motives, Azevedo said attitudes were slowly changing.
"As people see that there's no hidden agenda, that this is
not an excuse to take drastic actions, and that we are actually
interested in having a rational conversation about this in order
to perfect the system, the more these allergies are mitigated or
simply overcome."
There were at least three main schools of thought, he said.
"One has the members who want to talk about it and do
something about it. Then there are those who are reluctantly
agreeing that we have to talk about it but don't want to talk -
at least not yet - about negotiations on any new mechanisms.
"And the biggest camp is probably with those who are willing
to talk about it but are still uncertain about what to do with
this discussion."
Instead of polemics or a near-sighted blame game, he says
Brazil wants a dispassionate conversation about how the system
works, since it could one day find itself on the other side of
the argument, he said.
He expected the process would be a long and bumpy ride, with
tough conversations, many technical questions and a "tendency to
grab headlines". The outcome was unknown, but the symposium had
already served its purpose by getting the discussion started.
"If the WTO can talk about this in a reasonable way why
can't the other fora do the same? We are hopeful that the IMF
and the G20 can take this up in a constructive and effective
way," he said.
LETTING OFF STEAM
Despite many participants' qualms, Azevedo said the
symposium was only a first step in the process at the WTO.
"I don't sense that there's an attempt by anyone to kill
this issue or this conversation," he said. "The work programme
we adopted has no expiration date on it."
The symposium includes four sessions spread across Tuesday
and Wednesday, with speakers from the private sector, public
sector, international organisations and academia.
Among the speakers are John Murray, deputy governor of the
Bank of Canada, and Rajan Goyal, head of international trade and
finance at the Reserve Bank of India, according to a draft
programme seen by Reuters. There are no U.S. officials but China
has sent the head of its state-owned Export-Import Bank.
One trade diplomat said the meeting would "allow people to
let off steam". But another lambasted Brazil's thinking.
"If you take the Brazilian argument to its extreme, you
might as well do away with the multilateral trading system. If
you say you're going to adjust the tariffs according to how the
currencies are moving ... what do you do when the currency
depreciates? What do you do, eliminate the tariff?"
She also questioned the idea that trade tariffs could
reflect changes in currencies, which fluctuate every second.
Azevedo rejected that characterisation of Brazil's position.
"Normal market fluctuations, that's one thing. But when
you're talking about 30-40 percent or even more you can't
possibly say that's normal. That's the kind of misalignment
we're trying to address. What we would like to have is some kind
of mechanism that deals with very significant asymmetries."
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)