By Tom Miles
GENEVA, March 28 A sharp exchange between the
head of a Chinese state-owned bank and a U.S. Treasury official
was the highlight of a closed-door currency debate at the World
Trade Organization on Tuesday and Wednesday, diplomats said.
Brazil had organised the so-called "symposium" to draw
attention to the difficulties that can arise when big currency
movements affect a country's trade competitiveness.
But the theoretical discussion got heated in the first
session when one of the speakers, Li Ruogu, president of Exim
Bank of China, faced opposition from Mark Sobel, the U.S.
Treasury's deputy assistant secretary for international monetary
and financial policy.
Several diplomats emerged from the closed-door session
grinning at the spectacle.
"Let's just say the cracks were really evident," one said
after witnessing Sobel and Li debating on Tuesday.
"There were a couple of heated exchanges and nothing more
than that," said another participant at the end of the two-day
session on Wednesday. "It's no secret that the U.S. is concerned
with China's policies and the impact that they have had."
"There was an exchange between China and the U.S. on people
living beyond their means and needing to save more and spend and
consume less," he said. "The question of unfair trade practices
was raised against China."
Sobel had responded "quite vigorously," another said.
Support for China came from Venezuela's delegate, who argued
that less developed countries with needy populations should be
entitled to run different currency policies from that of the
United States, several participants said.
The chairman of the meeting, Hong Kong's permanent
representative to the WTO Martin Glass, told reporters that the
meeting had been "held in a constructive spirit."
TROJAN HORSE
The discussion is expected to continue in future at the WTO
but there was little sign of any agreement on what the problem
is, let alone what to do about it.
Once Brazil had got agreement to hold the symposium --
having watered down an initial proposal for new trade rules --
diplomats had been eagerly anticipating the debate while
publicly dismissing it as a largely academic exercise.
While some saw it as an opportunity to let off steam on a
controversial and sensitive topic, others saw it as a Trojan
horse -- either a Brazilian ploy to bring currency imbalances
under WTO jurisdiction or a new way for the United States to
needle China over the cheapness of its exports.
"They are letting others do the dirty job for them," one
trade diplomat said earlier this month, when asked why the
United States was not more vocal in its support for the
Brazilian initiative.
But Brazil's ambassador to the WTO Roberto Azevedo has
denied there was any hidden agenda and said he wanted a
dispassionate conversation about how the system works.
Azevedo said the aim was not to debate the causes of
currency "misalignments" or to apportion blame for them, but to
examine whether the WTO system could have a mechanism for
dealing with the trade impact of such misalignments.
But many other speakers at the symposium were keen to focus
on the causes.
"Some felt that the exchange rate misalignments were due to
more direct intervention on the exchange rate markets and others
felt that the main source of the problem was by means of fiscal
and monetary policy that provoked very large flows of capital
across borders," Azevedo told reporters.
But the causes of currency misalignments are not the WTO's
problem, WTO chief Pascal Lamy said in the opening speech of the
symposium.
It is up to the international community, not the WTO, to
reform the monetary system and address global imbalances, he
said, adding that the International Monetary Fund was the right
forum for that discussion.
"Trade cannot become the scapegoat for the pitfalls and
drawbacks of the international monetary system, or current
non-system," Lamy said.