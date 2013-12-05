By Randy Fabi
| NUSA DUA, Indonesia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia Dec 5 Divisions over food
subsidies widened among members of the World Trade Organization
on Thursday, making it unlikely a landmark trade deal could be
reached with just a day left to the end of talks.
After 12 years of fruitless negotiation, diplomats warned
that failure at a meeting this week on Indonesia's resort island
of Bali would devastate the body's credibility as developed
nations turn towards regional and bilateral trade talks.
A Bali trade deal, already diluted to the "low-hanging
fruit" of the moribund Doha round of talks, largely hinges on
India and whether the world's second most populous country can
find common ground with the United States and other developed
countries on food subsidies.
India has repeatedly said it will not compromise on its
policy of subsidising food for hundreds of millions of poor
citizens. The tough stance has started to gain backers from
developing countries in Asia, Africa and South America, India's
trade minister said.
"Countries with maybe more than 75 percent of the world's
population stand by India on this issue," Anand Sharma told
reporters. "It is better to have no agreement then to have a bad
agreement."
Sharma declined to name the countries supporting India,
saying it was "inappropriate". Around 20 countries were in
favour, said a diplomat, who asked not to be identified because
of the sensitivity of the issue.
India will next year fully implement a welfare programme to
provide cheap food to 800 million people that it fears will fall
afoul of WTO rules curbing farm subsidies to 10 percent of
production.
The programme, which relies on large-scale stockpiling and
purchases at minimum prices, is a central plank of the
government's bid to win a third term in office next year.
A proposal led by the United States offered to waive the 10
percent rule until 2017. But India has rejected it, demanding
the exemptions continue indefinitely until a solution is found.
The trade talks also involve less contentious issues, such
as assistance for the least developed countries and setting
standards for handling the cross-border shipment of goods.
Estimates of the value of the Bali deal to the world economy
vary, with some as high as $1 trillion. Experts say it would be
far more important than abolishing import tariffs globally,
since bureaucracy and opaque rules are a bigger brake on trade.
If talks fail, the WTO may see its role as global custodian
of the world's trade rules being eroded by regional pacts now
being negotiated, such as the U.S.-led 12-nation Trans-Pacific
Partnership and a U.S.-EU tie-up known as TTIP.
"Let us not sugar-coat reality: leaving Bali this week
without an agreement would deal a debilitating blow to the WTO
as a forum for multilateral negotiations," U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman said on Wednesday.
"And if that happens, the unfortunate truth is that the loss
will be felt most heavily by those members who can least afford
it."
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)