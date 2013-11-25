(Updates after Geneva talks end)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Nov 25 Marathon talks on the World Trade
Organization's first-ever worldwide trade reform in Geneva
failed early on Monday to agree on a text to put to ministers
who meet in Bali next month.
The fate of the agreement to streamline customs procedures
and speed up global trade could now hang on whether the
ministers can overcome remaining differences when they gather
early next month at the WTO's biennial conference in Bali.
The International Chamber of Commerce says the deal would
add $960 billion to the world economy and create 21 million
jobs, 18 million of them in developing countries. It would also
revive confidence in the WTO as a forum for trade negotiations.
The proposed accord includes elements of the Doha round of
trade talks, which began in 2001 but repeatedly failed to
produce an agreement over the subsequent decade.
WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo has forced diplomats
from the 159 member countries through a punishing 10 weeks of
talks to try to agree a text for the ministers to rubber-stamp.
Azevedo said on Friday he hoped to clinch a deal over the
weekend. But the final Geneva negotiating
session finished at 7 a.m. without agreement.
Taco Stoppels, a counsellor at the Dutch mission to the WTO,
tweeted that Azevedo "closed meeting by simply thanking
everyone. Text is not ready".
People involved in the talks said negotiators had come very
close to a deal, although progress at times had been glacial.
"We spent nine hours on one paragraph this morning. Once again,
a near-death experience," one participant said late on Sunday.
Unresolved issues include an Indian crop stockpiling plan
that is exempt from WTO subsidy rules and a challenge to the
U.S. economic embargo on Cuba. Turkey also has concerns about
new rules on transit, while there is Central American resistance
to demands to stop using customs brokers to handle trade.
Azevedo will address the WTO ambassadors at a meeting of the
trade body's General Council on Tuesday, which will formally
submit their work to the ministerial conference.
