* WTO chief says ambassadors failed to complete trade-reform
talks
* Azevedo calls on ministers to seal the deal at next week's
Bali meeting
* Some diplomats blame India for last-minute backtracking
* India at risk of massive trade sanctions if Bali deal
fails
By Tom Miles and Manoj Kumar
GENEVA/NEW DELHI, Nov 26 India may hold the key
to the credibility of the World Trade Organization and to a
trillion-dollar trade deal that apparently was derailed this
week, diplomats in Geneva said on Tuesday.
WTO chief Roberto Azevedo said negotiations by ambassadors
in Geneva had gone as far as they could. Specific difficulties
and last-minute backtracking now can only be overcome by trade
ministers at a biennial meeting on Dec 3-6, he said.
"If we are to get this deal over the line, it will need
political engagement and political will," Azevedo told a meeting
of WTO ambassadors.
U.S. Ambassador Michael Punke said that at 10 p.m. on Sunday
he had been hopeful the WTO would clinch the first worldwide
trade deal in its 18-year history. But last-minute problems
arose that lasted until breakfast on Monday.
"By 7 a.m. Monday morning, it appeared that the deal was no
more," Punke said, according to a transcript of his remarks at
the meeting. "We're sceptical that those who appear to be
refusing to reach agreement can now be convinced by another long
night of negotiation."
Several diplomats leaving the meeting, asked who was to
blame, mentioned India without being prompted. Others also named
Venezuela, Bolivia and Cuba, but their objections had been
maintained throughout. India had earlier won a large concession
on agriculture but was said to suddenly turn into an obstacle,
apparently to gain more in agriculture.
The bulk of the trade deal, supposedly the "low-hanging
fruit" of the moribund Doha round of talks, is about
streamlining customs procedures globally. But much of the
negotiating time has been devoted to India's demand.
In a breakthrough the United States initially opposed, India
won to the right to subsidise food and stockpile it in the name
of food security, breaking the usual WTO rules on food
subsidies.
Fulfilling an election promise made in 2009, India's
coalition government this year expanded a welfare programme to
give ultra-cheap food to about 800 million people. The Congress
Party, which leads the government, has been stung by polls
showing it may lose ground in the next general election.
SINKING SHIP
Diplomats at the WTO said they were not sure if India - and the
other holdouts - wanted more concessions, were bent on
preventing a deal or just wanted a chance for their ministers to
make grandstanding demands in Bali.
"Some members just want this ship to sink. It's better that
we fail in Geneva, and then the ministers won't have to fail,"
one ambassador said as he left the meeting.
Punke told the meeting that the "intransigent few" should
not be rewarded with more concessions. Both he and India's
ambassador to the WTO declined to comment after the meeting.
Several diplomats pointed out the risks in India's apparent
tactics. The draft agreement protects India against a slew of
trade disputes that could result in billions of dollars in trade
sanctions. Under a compromise in the Bali text, India's laws
would not be challenged for four years.
The Indian food-security law raises spending on food
subsidies 45 percent, to about $21 billion, up from about $14.4
billion in the current fiscal year. If the Bali deal fails, the
additional subsidy would be illegal under existing WTO rules.
When it meets on Thursday, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
cabinet is expected to mandate the negotiators to seek a deal in
Bali that ensures India can run the food-subsidy programme
without many restrictions, a senior official at India's trade
ministry said.
The official, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue, said India was making all-out efforts
to ensure a deal at Bali. He hinted that India was willing to
cut import duty on some farm and industrial goods to ensure the
deal, but gave no more details.
The International Chamber of Commerce says the Bali deal
would add $960 billion to the world economy and create 21
million jobs, 18 million of them in developing countries.