PARIS, June 4 A major World Trade Organisation
deal on streamlining global customs rules could cut
international trade costs by between 12.5 percent and 17.5
percent, a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation
and Development showed on Thursday.
A deal between India and the United States on the Trade
Facilitation Agreement last year, which needs to be backed by
all 160 WTO members, had resurrected hopes that the trade body
could push through such reforms to cut red tape.
"There are very practical measures that we've identified
that offer significant benefits," Ken Ash, the OECD director for
Trade and Agriculture, told reporters.
"Things like simplifying the required trade documentation.
Automating border procedures, or streamlining border controls."
Economists say the Trade Facilitation Agreement could save
$1 trillion. Ash declined to endorse this figure, only saying
the Paris-based body expected each 1 percent reduction in
worldwide trade costs to bring $40 billion in savings.
Australia was to formally accept the agreement later on
Thursday, Steven Ciobo, parliamentary secretary to the minister
of foreign affairs, said at the news briefing in Paris, making
Australia the seventh WTO member to adopt the agreement.
At least two-thirds of WTO members, or more than 100
countries, must ratify the deal before it can take effect. The
United States has already formally embraced the pact.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Heinrich)