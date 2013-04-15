(adds details)
GENEVA, April 15 Peru is illegally protecting
its farmers against falls in global commodity markets, according
to Guatemala, which has launched a challenge against Peru's
policy at the World Trade Organization.
Peru, which is one of the countries negotiating the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, imposes an extra
import levy on rice, sugar, corn, milk and some milk products
when international prices fall below a certain level, Guatemala
has told the WTO.
Peru has 60 days to address Guatemala's concerns, after
which time Guatemala could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the
dispute. A panel of adjudicators could ultimately force Peru to
change its laws if they are found to be in breach of WTO rules.
The trade dispute is the first between the two countries at
the WTO. Peru has previously been the subject of four
complaints, all from other South American countries, while
Guatemala has brought eight disputes so far, including
complaints against the European Union and China.
Guatemala and Peru signed a bilateral free trade agreement
in December 2011, but trade between them has been limited, with
each selling less than $100 million of goods to the other each
year.
According to data from the U.S. Dept of Agriculture,
Guatemala was not a significant exporter of rice, corn or sugar
to Peru in 2012.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mike Collett-White)