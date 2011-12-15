* Agreement reached after decade of negotiations
* U.S. says deal provides opportunities for U.S. suppliers
* WTO chief says extra market access worth $100 billion a
year
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Dec 15 The World Trade
Organization clinched a landmark reform of its Government
Procurement Agreement, opening $100 billion of government
contracts to foreign competition and paving the way for more
countries, including China, to join the pact.
"It's an extremely positive development for the parties to
this agreement, for the organisation and for the world economy
at large," WTO's Director General Pascal Lamy said at a news
conference after last minute negotiations clinched the deal.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said the culmination of
10 years of negotiations clarified rules and represented an
opportunity for U.S. suppliers of goods and services.
WTO officials estimate the deal will open $100 billion of
procurement contracts in the 42 member countries, expanding the
original GPA, which dates from 1994, into more government
agencies, services and build-operate-transfer arrangements.
"It's a very important and positive signal for European
companies, big and small," EU Internal Market Commissioner
Michel Barnier said.
"This agreement marks real progress, more openness, more
reciprocity and more balance in our trade relations...which is a
good signal at this point because we have to act for growth and
for jobs," he said.
Lamy said the agreement meant better discipline for awarding
government contracts in infrastructure, transport and hospital
equipment, and better use of public resources in an era
requiring fiscal discipline.
"The GPA is an anti-corruption agreement," Lamy said.
ULTIMATUM
Members of the pact had faced a "now or never" ultimatum to
reach a deal after the chairman of the negotiations, Swiss
diplomat Nicholas Niggli, said the available terms were the best
they could expect in the current economic climate.
"We finished negotiating three minutes before the
ministerial meeting started," he said, adding that the
negotiations had dragged over the last seven days, and some of
the nights too.
Although a deal will bring immediate dividends for existing
members, a much more important effect will be to attract new
members such as China, India and Russia, whose eventual
participation could multiply the benefits.
"This hopefully will have a spillover effect," said Niggli.
"The possibility is immense. This effectively sets the stage
to a wave of new accessions in the coming years," he said,
adding that China and Jordan were already in an advanced stage
of negotiation to join the club.
Chinese Commerce Minister Chen Deming said China was keen to
join the GPA but blamed the current members for repeatedly
raising the bar, while China was offering more and more.
China made its most recent offer on Nov. 30 but it fell far
short of expectations, with a wide-ranging get-out clause and
much less market access than diplomats had hoped
for.
"We will continue to give offers until we accede to the
GPA," Chen said.
Kirk pointedly called on China to speed up its accession to
the pact saying that its market access offers still fell short.
"For example, we are urging China to cover state-owned
enterprises, add more sub-central entities and services, reduce
its thresholds for the size of covered contracts and remove
other broad exclusions," Kirk said in a statement.
Lamy said bringing China into the agreement would bring
another $100 billion of contracts under the GPA and Chen said
the GPA members should take account of its developing country
status and should not ask China to do anything they were not
prepared to do themselves.
"The Chinese market is growing day by day and I estimate
that by 2020 China will be the biggest domestic market in the
world and the biggest importer in the world. Therefore existing
members of the GPA should aim high and look at the long term,
into the future," he said.
(Editing by Alistair Lyon)