By Doug Palmer
| WASHINGTON, Sept 19
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 A proposed international
agreement to reduce barriers to trade in service sectors ranging
from banking to telecommunications would give the global economy
a much-needed boost, top trade officials said on Wednesday.
"This is a huge opportunity to spur economic prosperity and
job growth," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a speech
at a conference of global companies eager for new markets to
sell their services.
With the nearly 11-year-old Doha round of world trade talks
all but officially dead, the United States and 19 other members
of the World Trade Organization have been exploring the idea of
negotiating an international services agreement.
"It is our collective plea to the world to take the open
shot," Kirk said, using a basketball analogy to argue for
countries to launch talks aimed at quickly reaching a
high-quality pact. "We need to put points on the board."
Major emerging economies such as China, Brazil and India
have been cool to the idea. But global services companies want
the 20 members, which include the 27-nation European Union and
other developed and developing countries, to press ahead.
"I think the important thing is just to get something
moving," New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser said, expressing
optimism that "other important countries" could be brought into
the negotiations once they start.
Mexico's Ambassador to the WTO Fernando De Mateo said
negotiators should aim for a pact within 12 months, once talks
start. Other negotiators also expressed the desire for a speedy
negotiation.
Michael Punke, U.S. ambassador to the WTO, said the 20
countries would meet again in Geneva in early October to
consider the next steps.
"I think we should skip the ritual dance and dive right in,"
said Punke, who also expressed hope that more WTO members would
join in.
Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast said negotiators should
shoot for an ambitious agreement that sets a high-standard of
market openness without "constantly keeping our eyes on the
emerging economies" and worrying if they can match the
commitments.
South Korean Trade Minister Taeho Bark and several other
speakers said the agreement should be crafted in way that its
commitments can eventually be "multilateralized" among all WTO
members.
A number of negotiators said the pact could be forged by
consolidating the most ambitious services chapters of existing
free trade agreements, and complementing that with new
market-opening commitments.
Kirk said the United States favored a "negative list" to the
talks, meaning the pact would cover all services sectors unless
they are specifically excluded. Others favor a "positive" list,
which liberalizes only those sectors specifically mentioned.
Punke and senior EU trade official Joao Machado said a
compromise on that issue was likely, with countries using a
"hybrid" approach.
"The imperative for us is to get this train rolling down
the tracks," while keeping open the possibility for Brazil,
India, China and other countries to join, Kirk said.
"This is a train with nothing but first-class service. So
if you get on late, you're not going to have to get on in the
back with the cows and the pigs ... This is a Eurostar," Kirk
said.