(Updates with comment from EU trade commissioner)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA Nov 21 The United States and European
Union accused China on Thursday of jeopardising talks on
eliminating trade tariffs on billions of dollars of technology
products due to its determination to claim dozens of exemptions.
The talks are aimed at expanding a 16-year-old World Trade
Organization agreement and updating it for the Internet era,
cutting the import cost of a long list of items such as personal
computers, laptops, telephones, fax machines, computer software,
semi-conductors and many office machines.
"China's refusal to show more ambition in product coverage
under the WTO's Information Technology Agreement is
disappointing for all of the countries, companies, and workers
who stand to benefit from an expansion in information technology
trade," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said in a
comment issued from Washington.
European Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht said China's
demands were the main outstanding issue and its lack of
contribution to the negotiations was inconsistent with its
position as the top exporter of IT products.
"I call on China to urgently withdraw its excessive requests
for exclusions of IT products from the negotiations, so that the
talks can resume," de Gucht said in a statement.
"We cannot afford to lose the momentum for a deal which
would liberalise over 1 trillion euros of trade, corresponding
(to) 7 percent of total world trade in goods."
Chinese officials were not immediately available to comment
on Thursday. China has not publicly explained its sensitivities
about the deal nor its demand for lots of exemptions.
U.S. technology groups said in May they were optimistic
about getting the deal sewn up by July. But China later weighed
in with a list of 130 products that it deemed "sensitive", and
hence worthy of exemption from the 256 items under discussion.
China has cut back that list several times since and removed
another eight on Monday, during two weeks of intensive talks
aimed at resolving differences in time for WTO ministers to sign
off on the pact when they meet for a conference in Bali in early
December.
China's concessions are also only partial: instead of
agreeing to duty-free trade in sensitive products, it has moved
them to a list of tariffs that are to be phased out, often over
a time frame as long as a decade, one diplomat involved in the
talks said.
China still seeks exemptions on 59 items.
"Rather than heading toward a meaningful agreement at the
WTO Ministerial, this puts the talks at serious risk of breaking
down altogether and raises questions about China's commitment to
meet the standards of negotiations in which it seeks to
participate," Froman said.
Ambassadors from countries involved in the negotiation will
meet late on Thursday in a last-ditch attempt to deal with the
latest position from China, the diplomat said.
"It's really just about one country not doing what it takes
to do this deal," the diplomat said. "You need to have the
critical mass on board. You can't have free riders."
The WTO agreement's original membership has grown to 78 over
the years, including the 28 nations of the European Union. That
is less than half of the WTO's 159 members, but still
encompasses about 97 percent of global trade in the products.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sonya Hepinstall)