* Australia set global precedent by banning tobacco logos
* Plaintiffs say hampers trade, hurts intellectual property
* Two years of delays at WTO over; challenge to be heard
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 25 An Australian law forcing
cigarette companies to sell their products in plain packets is
about to be tested in court, diplomats at the World Trade
Organization said on Friday, ending more than two years of
procedural delay.
Cuba, Ukraine, Indonesia, Honduras and Dominican Republic
have brought the action against Australia, the first country to
ban the colourful logos used to sell tobacco brands around the
world, a law aimed at reducing addiction and disease.
Opponents of the law, who say it is heavy-handed and an
invitation to counterfeiters, had hoped other countries would
hold off from following Australia's example pending a WTO
verdict, but Britain, Ireland and New Zealand have already begun
drafting similar legislation.
Since late 2012, tobacco products in Australia can only be
sold in drab olive-coloured packets that look more like military
or prison issue, with brands printed in small standardised
fonts.
The five countries challenging it say the legislation is a
barrier to trade and restricts intellectual property.
"My country fully shares Australia's health objectives.
However, its plain packaging measure is failing to have the
desired health effects of reducing smoking prevalence and
remains detrimental to our premium tobacco industry," Katrina
Naut, the Dominican Republic's foreign trade chief, said in a
statement.
"By banning all design elements from tobacco packaging,
plain packaging precludes our producers from differentiating
their premium products from competitors in the marketplace."
After two years of slow-going procedure, Australia and its
five challengers have agreed the conditions that will allow the
case to get under way within weeks and for a ruling to be made
potentially as soon as November.
In the key step to get the process started, WTO chief
Roberto Azevedo will appoint three panellists by May 5 to judge
the dispute, according to transcripts of statements at the
body's dispute settlement body on Friday.
As well as its huge importance for the global tobacco
industry, the case could have implications in other sectors, as
some public health advocates see potential for plain packaging
laws to extend into areas such as alcohol and unhealthy foods.
The appointment of WTO panellists will set the clock ticking
on a six-month deadline for them to rule on the dispute.
However, panels frequently ask for more time and the WTO's
dispute system is suffering from a bottleneck.
Any party to the dispute could also appeal, which will add
months more, and some disputes drag on for years due to
disagreements over whether a country ruled to be in the wrong
has done enough to comply with the terms of a judgment.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)