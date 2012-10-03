* Doha Round of trade talks deadlocked
* But negotiators say situation is now slightly better
* However, global trade tensions are rising
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Oct 3 The World Trade Organization may
be beginning to break the diplomatic deadlock that derailed a
decade of talks on trade liberalisation last year despite
growing global trade tensions, trade negotiators said on
Wednesday.
The WTO's credibility suffered a serious blow last December
when its member states recognised that the 10-year old Doha
Round of trade talks - meant to culminate in a bold new trade
liberalisation deal - was, if not dead, at an "impasse".
The WTO's 157 members - whose ranks grew after Russia joined
this year - have repeatedly lowered their sights when it comes
to how much liberalisation they are willing to consider and have
failed to hit deadlines for agreeing new steps to open up trade.
But trade negotiators said on Wednesday there were now
tentative signs of progress despite rising global trade tensions
which have led to a rash of disputes this year, many of which
have involved China, the United States, the European Union,
Japan and Argentina.
"When we compare the situation in Geneva this year with
where we were at last year, we just see lots of signs that
almost everybody is working to find areas of consensus,"
U.S. Ambassador Michael Punke told reporters outside a
closed-door meeting of the WTO's General Council.
"We agree with those who would suggest that we may be able
to find broader areas of consensus. The challenge would be to
find those areas without degenerating into a poison pill contest
like we saw in 2011."
In his report to the members, WTO Director General Pascal
Lamy said there were now "signs of momentum" after no progress
in the first half of the year.
"We need to explore any and all options, small as they may
be, for incremental progress on the negotiating agenda. Taking
small steps now will be crucial for the credibility of the
rule-making capacity of the WTO tomorrow," Lamy said.
However, Lamy warned against expecting too much progress too
soon.
"I am neither under any illusion that the factors that have
shaped the impasse which we face have changed substantively, nor
do I harbour any dream about achieving grand designs or
comprehensive deals," he said.
The potential prize is vast because global trade is worth
many trillions of dollars, and cutting costs by even a fraction
of a percent would be worth many billions.
Many countries believe the easiest target for a global
agreement would be a deal to cut red tape and simplify customs
procedures, known as "trade facilitation".
However, many developing countries say that trade
facilitation would have costs for them and they do not want it
to go ahead as a "stand-alone" without a payoff in other areas.
China's ambassador said it needed to be "balanced by some other
issues".
Punke said the United States had never seen trade
facilitation as a stand-alone item, signalling a willingness to
negotiate and not to hive it off as a quick win.
UKRAINE SPOILS THE PARTY
A possible component of a "balanced" deal to satisfy both
developed and developing countries is agriculture, where 20
developing countries led by Brazil have put forward a new
proposal to wide acclaim.
The proposal includes suggestions on sharing out import
quotas and scrapping export-distorting subsidies, something that
the WTO said it would do by 2013 but has failed to agree on.
Australia's representative described the proposal as
"extremely encouraging", according to one participant at the
meeting. European Union Ambassador Angelos Pangratis said the EU
was willing to discuss the new ideas.
The WTO should use the 14 months it has until the next
meeting of WTO trade ministers "wisely and with a sense of
urgency", Pangratis said.
But hopes of finding a consensus - the only way that global
trade deals can happen - were soured by criticism of Ukraine,
which is using a loophole in WTO rules to renegotiate legal
limits on its tariffs, something other countries believe is
undermining the basis of the WTO system.
At least 19 member states voiced criticism or warned of the
systemic and legal implications, including the United States,
Japan, China, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Cambodia on behalf
of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Brazil's ambassador said Ukraine's move would affect 15
percent of Brazil's exports to Ukraine, while Pangratis it
risked "undermining the credibility of Members' commitments to
their WTO obligations."
(Editing by Andrew Osborn)