PARIS May 30 WTO countries have until the end
of July to revive moribund global free trade talks in time for a
meeting scheduled for December in Bali, top trade officials and
ministers said on Thursday, and warned of long-term damage if
they fail.
Hopes among diplomats at the World Trade Organisation about
reaching a deal at the Indonesian resort have been fading.
Ministers of the main trading powers meeting in Paris said
that real progress on technical issues holding up the talks
would have to be made by the end of July for the Bali talks to
have any chance. Some 500 points up for negotiation needed to be
whittled down drastically by then, they said.
"We will know by then whether Bali is feasible," Australian
Trade Minister Craig Emerson told reporters. "If there is only
moderate progress between now and July then time will have
beaten us."
Success at Bali is widely seen as the key to unlocking the
stalemate that has all but killed the Doha round of trade talks,
which collapsed in 2008 and was effectively abandoned at the end
of 2011.
"There was unanimity around the table that failure in Bali
would have long-lasting, damaging effects on the WTO," its head
Pascal Lamy said after the annual meeting.
Among the technical points are setting a new standard for
customs procedures and red tape, which could be worth hundreds
of billions of dollars to the world economy and is known in WTO
jargon as trade facilitation.
"We are outside of the comfort zone and we need to get back
inside the comfort zone," Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast said.
He said all countries had to show flexibility.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)