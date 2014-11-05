WASHINGTON Nov 5 Mexico would seek "hundreds of
millions" of dollars in trade retaliation against the United
States if Washington does not change meat labeling laws, a
Mexican official said, as Mexico and Canada kept up pressure on
the United States to act.
The World Trade Organization ruled last month that the
United States had failed to bring its meat labeling regulations
fully in line with international fair trading rules after a
complaint by its two neighbors. The ruling would be a step
toward potential retaliation if packaging laws are not changed.
Canada estimates U.S. rules requiring retailers to list the
country of origin on meat cost its farmers and processors $1
billion a year in lost sales and lower prices, and warned on
Friday it would pursue all available remedies.
Studies on the damage to Mexico had not yet been finalized
but would run into the "hundreds of millions," the Mexican
official said on Tuesday. This could take total retaliation from
Canada and Mexico to as much as $2 billion.
"Neither Mexico nor Canada will accept anything less than a
full solution," said the official, who is familiar with the WTO
case and who spoke on condition of anonymity. Acceptable options
include scrapping the labeling law or replacing labels such as
"Born in Mexico, Raised and Slaughtered in the United States"
with a generic "North American" source, the official said.
The United States has said it may appeal the decision on
country-of-origin labeling, or COOL, and in that case a final
WTO ruling is likely between April and June 2015.
Under WTO rules, retaliation is linked to the level of
damage done by the offending actions, with the exact amount
worked out in negotiation with the parties.
The Canadian Cattlemen's Association said on Wednesday the
COOL law forced Canadian and Mexican cattle to be segregated,
adding costs along the supply chain.
"For the U.S. to come into compliance it has to make a
legislative change and that legislative change has to be
significant enough to eliminate the need to segregate," CCA
counsel Edward Farrell said at a Heritage Foundation event on
Wednesday.
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President for
International Policy John Murphy said at the event that Congress
should act soon to make sure the relevant sections of the law
could be quickly rescinded once the WTO made its final ruling.
Advocates would be looking for opportunities to get such
provisions before Congress this year or early next year, he
said, noting there would be funding bills that must come up for
a vote before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by David Gregorio)