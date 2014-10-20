GENEVA Oct 20 The United States has not done
enough to change its meat labelling rules after losing a World
Trade Organization challenge brought by Mexico and Canada, the
WTO said on Monday.
The WTO ruled in June 2012 that the U.S. meat labelling
program, known as COOL, unfairly discriminated against Canada
and Mexico because it gave less favourable treatment to beef and
pork imported from those countries than to U.S. meat.
The United States said it had met a deadline to change its
rules, but Canada and Mexico said it had not done enough, a
claim that was at least partially upheld by the ruling published
on Monday.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)