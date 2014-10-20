(Adds reaction from Mexico, details on size of retaliation)
By Tom Miles and Krista Hughes
GENEVA/WASHINGTON Oct 20 The United States
faces potential trade sanctions from Canada and Mexico after the
World Trade Organization ruled on Monday it had failed to bring
its meat labeling regulations fully in line with international
fair trading rules.
The WTO said the United States had not done enough to change
its labeling rules, requiring retailers such as grocery stores
to list the country of origin on meat, after it lost an earlier
WTO challenge.
Canada and Mexico called on the United States to repeal the
rules and said they were prepared to retaliate if needed against
U.S. exports. Previous estimates have put the cost of tariffs as
high as $2 billion.
"Canada and Mexico will remain vigilant to ensure the harm
generated by the protectionist ... policy is brought to an end
and that international trade commitments are respected," the two
countries' trade and agriculture ministers said in a statement.
U.S. pork producers urged Congress and the administration to
fix the rules and avoid "financially devastating" retaliation,
while the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Association of
Manufacturers, farmer cooperatives and corn refiners said the
offending sections should be immediately repealed. Beef
producers said the whole policy should be scrapped.
"The announcement today by the WTO dispute panel on the U.S.
Country of Origin Labeling rule brings us all one step closer to
facing retaliatory tariffs from two of our largest trading
partners," said National Cattlemen's Beef Association President
Bob McCan.
The WTO ruled in June 2012 that the U.S. meat labelling
program, known as country-of-origin labeling (COOL), unfairly
discriminated against Canada and Mexico because it gave less
favorable treatment to beef and pork imported from those
countries than to U.S. meat, which is illegal according to WTO
rules.
The United States said it had met a deadline to change its
rules, but Canada and Mexico said it had not done enough, a
claim that was at least partially upheld by Monday's ruling.
Under the regulations, U.S. meat carries labels such as
"Born, Raised and Slaughtered in the United States", compared to
labels such as, "Born in Mexico, Raised and Slaughtered in the
United States."
The U.S. rules have resulted in fewer Canadian pig and
cattle exports since 2009, according to the Canadian government.
Canada already has published a hit-list of potential U.S.
targets including wine, chocolate, ketchup and cereal.
Any of the three countries can appeal within 20 days - an
option the U.S. Trade Representative's office said it was
considering.
Unless the revised U.S. labeling rules are given the
all-clear by the WTO's Appellate Body, Mexico and Canada can ask
the trade body to let them impose a certain amount of trade
sanctions on the United States, which in turn can challenge the
amount.
A U.S. official said the best way to resolve the issue would
be through a negotiated settlement, which would likely require
Congress to change the labeling rules.
But Canada dismissed the idea of a settlement.
"Basically the (WTO) Appellate Body has told them three
times now to get rid of mandatory country of origin labeling,"
Canadian Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said. "I don't see any
negotiation, other than how long it's going to take to make that
happen."
House Agriculture Committee Chairman Frank Lucas, a
Republican, has called for repeal of the disputed rules and said
he would support a compromise. His Democratic Senate
counterpart, Debbie Stabenow, called for a balance between
consumer interests and international trade.
Consumer rights group Public Citizen said any weakening of
labeling rules would mean consumers would lose access to
critical information about where their meat comes from.
