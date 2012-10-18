Oct 18 W&T Offshore Inc on Wednesday added $300 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, TD Securities and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: W&T OFFSHORE AMT $300 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 106 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.936 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/24/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 629 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS