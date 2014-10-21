Oct 21 Hubei Wuchangyu Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a Guizhou-based mining firm for 1.745 billion yuan (285.11 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 580 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Oct 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wlHhNO; bit.ly/1vGOVUX

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1205 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)