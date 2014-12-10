BRIEF-Renasant says Robinson Mcgraw to step down as CEO
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
Dec 10 Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG :
* Makes offer to shareholders of Wuerttembergische Lebensversicherung to acquire 11.48 pct shares not held by the bidder at 17.75 euros ($22) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8048 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Renasant - on April 25, co said E. Robinson Mcgraw to step down as chief executive officer of company and Renasant Bank, effective May 1, 2018
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco de los Trabajadores' (Bantrab) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'. Fitch has also affirmed the long-term National scale ratings of Bantrab and Financiera de los Trabajadores (Fintrab) at 'BBB(gtm)'. The ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Bantrab's IDR