BRIEF-Synovus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Aug 22 Wuhan Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 37.25 percent y/y at 369.2 million yuan (60.02 million US dollar)
* Says plans to invest 1.4 billion yuan in a shopping mall project in Jingmen city
* Says plans to invest 257 million yuan in a shopping mall project in Hubei province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1q4l6Kl; bit.ly/VKp9QM; bit.ly/1l0f4v0
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1510 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revlon names Chris Peterson as its Chief Operating Officer, operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: