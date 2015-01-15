BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15 Wuhan Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan ($339.42 million) in private placement of shares to repay bank loans and boost working capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on January 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CpIAP1; bit.ly/1IB4aUl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.