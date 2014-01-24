BRIEF-GMP appoints Francisco Montoro as chairman
* Appoints current CEO, Francisco Montoro Aleman, as new chairman
Jan 24 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net loss at about 460 million yuan ($76.0 million) versus net profit of 15.1 million yuan previous year
* Says swings to loss after setting aside about 665.5 million yuan provisions for its unit which halted operations
