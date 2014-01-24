Jan 24 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says expects 2013 net loss at about 460 million yuan ($76.0 million) versus net profit of 15.1 million yuan previous year

* Says swings to loss after setting aside about 665.5 million yuan provisions for its unit which halted operations

