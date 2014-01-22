BRIEF-Qurient receives patent
* Says it receives patent about topical anti-inflammatory pharmaceutical composition with zileuton cream formulation
Jan 22 Wuhan National Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects 2013 net profit at 11-15 million yuan, down more than 80 percent y/y
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.20 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016