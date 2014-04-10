BRIEF-Mälaråsen appoints Ida Fransson as new CEO, effective immediately
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY APPOINTS IDA FRANSSON AS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY
April 10 China's Wuhan Boiler Co Ltd
* Says plans to convert 1.68 billion yuan ($270.95 million)worth of bonds held by Alstom (China) Investment to 440.9 million shares
* Says shares to resume trading on April 11
Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/kun48v; link.reuters.com/mun48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says talks on future ties can only come after Brexit deal (Combines stories, adds quotes)