BRIEF-ADM to end production at wheat mill in Chicago when new mill in Illinois is operational
* New facility will have a daily milling capacity of 30,000 cwts, and ability to grind soft and hard wheat varieties
SHANGHAI Jan 10 Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd said on Thursday its 2012 net profit will rise between 54 to 59 percent to 9.5-9.8 billion yuan ($1.53-1.57 billion).
Wuliangye said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange that the reason for the jump in profit was due to higher sales, effective cost control and price hikes on some of its products. ($1 = 6.2262 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Carnival Corporation & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend