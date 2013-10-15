BRIEF-Mccormick & Co expects to reach at least $5 bln in annual net sales by 2019
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%
HONG KONG Oct 15 Chinese superstore and mini-mart chain operator Wumart Stores Inc has agreed to a HK$2.9 billion ($374 million) deal with CP Lotus Corp that gives it most of its rival's mainland retail outlets and a minority stake in the firm.
Wumart will fund the entire acquisition by issuing 206.6 million shares to CP Lotus, resulting in CP Lotus acquiring a 13.8 percent stake in Wumart, the companies said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, Wumart will also acquire a near 10 percent stake in CP Lotus valued at HK$548 million, they said in a stock exchange filling.
Wumart operated a network of 541 stores in China as of end-June 2013, comprising 145 superstores and 396 mini-marts in China's Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Zhejiang. CP Lotus has a network of 57 retail stores, including 54 hypermarkets and two supermarkets in the mainland as at June 30.
($1 = 7.7544 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%
KUTTANAD, India, April 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Farmer Moncy Joseph, who grows rice on land below sea level in India's Kuttanad region, is determined not to be beaten by climate change.
PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday the credit rating downgrade by S&P meant the government had to pay even greater focus on growing the economy, and that he would address the issues raised by the rating agencies.